A councillor has questioned calls for “political answers” over a controversial land deal in Lichfield.

An external investigation into the Leyfields and Netherstowe sale to a housing association was discussed at Lichfield District Council’s audit and member standards committee earlier this week.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at the local authority, said answers were still needed about who was to blame for the deal being signed off without consultation and proper processes in place.

“There are some political answers we will want and hopefully we’ll get them at some point at the future.” Cllr Steve Norman speaking at the audit and member standards committee

But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for Highfield ward, said Cllr Norman’s words went against the role of the committee members.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho