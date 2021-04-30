A councillor has questioned calls for “political answers” over a controversial land deal in Lichfield.
An external investigation into the Leyfields and Netherstowe sale to a housing association was discussed at Lichfield District Council’s audit and member standards committee earlier this week.
Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at the local authority, said answers were still needed about who was to blame for the deal being signed off without consultation and proper processes in place.
“There are some political answers we will want and hopefully we’ll get them at some point at the future.”Cllr Steve Norman speaking at the audit and member standards committee
But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for Highfield ward, said Cllr Norman’s words went against the role of the committee members.
“I must admit I was a little concerned with Cllr Norman’s remarks during this session.
“We are supposed to be politically impartial in this committee and Cllr Norman wanted answers based on political reasons.
“I could be wrong, but it seemed he was after some political ammunition.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
“I could be wrong…” – yes, yes you are.
Maybe a little naive too.
The residents of LDC want answers about the who, what, why and when of this whole farcical and frankly worrying story. We have not received anything like a worthwhile response from LDC, its senior officers or senior councillors as yet so the questions will continue to be asked.
As I said in another comment – this is not bloodletting and it certainly is not about party politics.
It is 100% about the slow and consistent erosion of trust the residents of LDC area have in the council as a whole and the way it operates.
