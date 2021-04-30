Election hopefuls in Lichfield have been thanked for pledging their support to a local foodbank.

Ahead of the Staffordshire County Council vote on 6th May, Lichfield Foodbank urged candidates to commit to tackling the issues facing those in need of support from the organisation.

Letters were sent to all candidates asking them to help deliver an “exit plan” to end the need for emergency food aid in the city by 2025.

Pledges were made by the following candidates:

Lichfield North: Kathy Coe, MBE (Lab), Miles Trent (Lib Dem), Stephen Sanders (Green)

Lichfield South: Ann Laura Hughes (Lab), Hugh Ashton (LibDem), Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green)

Lichfield Rural North: Paul McDermott (Lib Dem), Simon Partridge (Green)

Lichfield Rural West: Mark Pritchard (Lab)

The pledges came after it emerged that in the 12 months up to 31st March, almost 4,750 people sought help from the foodbank – equivalent to more than 90 people a week.

Just under half of those supported were children.

Lichfield Foodbank chairman David Clarke said: