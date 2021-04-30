Election hopefuls in Lichfield have been thanked for pledging their support to a local foodbank.
Ahead of the Staffordshire County Council vote on 6th May, Lichfield Foodbank urged candidates to commit to tackling the issues facing those in need of support from the organisation.
Letters were sent to all candidates asking them to help deliver an “exit plan” to end the need for emergency food aid in the city by 2025.
Pledges were made by the following candidates:
- Lichfield North: Kathy Coe, MBE (Lab), Miles Trent (Lib Dem), Stephen Sanders (Green)
- Lichfield South: Ann Laura Hughes (Lab), Hugh Ashton (LibDem), Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green)
- Lichfield Rural North: Paul McDermott (Lib Dem), Simon Partridge (Green)
- Lichfield Rural West: Mark Pritchard (Lab)
The pledges came after it emerged that in the 12 months up to 31st March, almost 4,750 people sought help from the foodbank – equivalent to more than 90 people a week.
Just under half of those supported were children.
Lichfield Foodbank chairman David Clarke said:
“This shouldn’t be happening in any city in a country as wealthy as the UK.
“Food banks are a sticking plaster over the real issues causing poverty and destitution. Everyone is entitled to the dignity of being able to buy their own food, having sufficient money to pay their essential bills.
“We don’t want people in our city to need a foodbank by 2025, and we will work with statutory, voluntary, community, faith and political groups across the spectrum to make this happen – and to make ourselves redundant.
“I would like to thank those candidates who have already pledged their support and hope that they, along with the rest of the community, can come together and make a difference for all the people who will – for now – continue to need our services.”David Clarke, Lichfield Foodbank