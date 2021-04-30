Pharmacies across Lichfield and Burntwood are joining the fight against Covid-19 by offering rapid testing for people without symptoms.

Staffordshire County Council said rapid lateral flow tests were now available at a number of locations.

People can also pick up packs of tests to take at home.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“To continue easing our way out of lockdown, we need to ensure that regular testing becomes a way of life. “Testing identifies those cases that aren’t displaying symptoms, meaning we can isolate these to prevent any further spread of the virus. “As more places open up under the Government’s road map out of lockdown, stopping the spread of Covid-19 is essential. “By working with local pharmacies, we can ensure that people who are out and about in their high streets or town centres can pop in to get a test, or pick up a free pack so they can carry out testing at home. “Testing is free, easy and convenient, and along with taking up the offer of a vaccine when eligible, it is an important way for us to help stop the spread of coronavirus.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out where their nearest testing centre or collection point via an online map.