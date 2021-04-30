A Lichfield animal charity is hoping a cat will find his forever home after being nursed back to health over the past nine months.

Mylo the cat

Mylo was taken into the care of Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection after his previous owner was unable to cope with his special needs.

The six-year-old had to have his heavily-matted fur shaved off, while his weight had also triggered diabetes which had gone untreated.

It was the second time the six-year-old feline had been in care, having been a resident of the charity’s Birmingham adoption centre a few years ago.

But after being nursed back to health by volunteers, Mylo is now looking for experienced owners to give him a forever home.

Volunteer fosterer Sue Hocknell said:

“Despite his struggles, Mylo is a gorgeous cat who loves attention and who is vocal when he’s hungry. “If I didn’t have three cats of my own, I would certainly have adopted him. “He needs someone who can really commit to keeping him healthy but the effort will certainly be worth it because he is such an affectionate cat. “We think he will be fine with other cats, but not dogs.” Sue Hocknell, Cats Protection

The charity say Mylo requires two people in order to administer insulin injections twice a day. He also requires a particular dry food for his sensitive stomach and regular grooming.

Anyone interested in adopting him can email welfare@lichfield.cats.org.uk.