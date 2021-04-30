Police chiefs are urging people to continue sticking to the coronavirus rules over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Although some Covid-19 restrictions were eased earlier this month, some measures remain such as only mixing in groups of six outdoors.

Superintendent Mark Ward, head of Staffordshire Police’s neighbourhood policing teams, said people needed to continue following the rules.

“All of the people of Staffordshire’s hard work and sacrifice is paying off. “But to make sure we continue to move in this positive direction, it’s important we keep the coronavirus in our minds and stick to the rules. “Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, I want to remind everyone that there are still limits on how many people can meet up in groups outside. “As the weather has improved and restrictions have eased, we have seen reports of several large gatherings in outdoor spaces across the country, most commonly, in parks. “ Supt Mark Ward, Staffordshire Police

Supt Ward said action would be taken where it was necessary.

“Our officers will continue to carry out patrols across Staffordshire to engage with the public and explain the restrictions. “However, anyone who is found to be in blatant breach of the rules, such as organising or attending unlicensed music events or large gatherings, which undermine all our efforts so far, we will take action and issues fines.” Supt Mark Ward, Staffordshire Police

Full details on the current Covid-19 regulations are available at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.