The daughters of a Lichfield musician who spent his final days at St Giles Hospice are calling on people to support the charity by backing its summer raffle.

David – known as Chas – Chandler died at the Whittington hospice in November 2019.

Chas Chandler

He had moved back to Lichfield in 2019 with after living in Wales for 13 years – but daughters Claire Barton and Melanie Floyd say that they had noticed changes in his behaviour the previous Christmas.

After seeking medical help, 72-year-old Chas was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

Claire said:

“Our community nurses were amazing and we couldn’t have managed without them. They organised a care package so mum could look after dad at home. “After six months of being cared for at home, dad was transferred to the inpatient unit at the hospice for the last few days of his life. “As soon as we arrived at the hospice we knew he was in the best place, with someone there to help him and us at all times. “It was so calm and peaceful and the sense of security, safety and love was just such a massive relief. “We are so thankful that St Giles were there for us and they were involved every step of the way during Dad’s last months at home and then in the hospice. We will always be so very grateful.” Claire Barton

Claire said her dad received “truly unique care” at St Giles – and urged people to support the charity’s fundraising raffle to help them care for others.

“Dad was a musician and the nurses would talk to him about his music and listen together to CDs of him playing. “It was all about the music for him and they tuned in to that and allowed him to share his gift with them, which was lovely for him. “I hope people will support the St Giles Hospice Summer Raffle. “At any moment you could find out that a family member or a friend needs the support of St Giles. “It’s our community’s hospice and I want to ensure that it is there in future for families like ours.” Claire Barton

Tickets for the hospice summer raffle are now on sale at £1 each and prizes up for grabs include a jackpot of £8,000, a second prize of £2,000 and other cash prizes.

Alison Jerram, individual giving manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are asking our local community play our 2021 summer raffle – it’s an easy way to support St Giles while also having a bit of fun, with the chance to win fabulous cash prizes. “With so much of our fundraising continuing to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our summer raffle is a vital source of income for St Giles. “Every ticket sold in our raffle will help to ensure we can continue to be there for local people like Chas and his family when they need us most. “Tickets are now on sale and we are so grateful to our community for continuing to support us.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

Tickets for the next raffle draw on 14th July can be bought until midnight on 30th June at www.stgileshospice.com/raffle.