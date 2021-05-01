People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to follow coronavirus rules to help ensure the roadmap out of lockdown can continue as planned.
The next step of the Government’s plan is due to kick in on 17th May.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said now was not the time for people to get complacent.
“Staffordshire residents and businesses have made tremendous sacrifices to get where we are today.
“Cases are currently low and the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has been a great success, but this is not the time to let our guard down and forget the basics.
“We are urging people to display caution over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.
“Follow the rule of six and two households if meeting up outside, remember hands, face, space, fresh air and take up the vaccine when offered without delay.
“People should keep get tested regularly even if they have no symptoms – this applies to people who have had either doses of the vaccine.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council
The current schedule will mean that from 17th May, indoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen along with museums and hotels. Two households will also be able meet indoors for the first time since Christmas.
“Many Staffordshire businesses are itching to re-open, or open at full capacity, so we all must play a part to ensure that this can happen – as it’s far from a done deal.
“We have a huge incentive to drive us but must remain cautious and not falter, especially when the prize is so clearly in sight.
“We are on track and If the data permits, we can all look forward to enjoying indoor hospitality and do things like visiting a museum, hotel or cinema by the time the next Bank Holiday comes along.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council