People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to follow coronavirus rules to help ensure the roadmap out of lockdown can continue as planned.

The next step of the Government’s plan is due to kick in on 17th May.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said now was not the time for people to get complacent.

“Staffordshire residents and businesses have made tremendous sacrifices to get where we are today. “Cases are currently low and the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has been a great success, but this is not the time to let our guard down and forget the basics. “We are urging people to display caution over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend. “Follow the rule of six and two households if meeting up outside, remember hands, face, space, fresh air and take up the vaccine when offered without delay. “People should keep get tested regularly even if they have no symptoms – this applies to people who have had either doses of the vaccine.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

The current schedule will mean that from 17th May, indoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen along with museums and hotels. Two households will also be able meet indoors for the first time since Christmas.