The controversy surrounding the sale of land in Lichfield to a housing association is set to cost taxpayers more than £100,000.
A decision was made to sell the land at Leyfields and Netherstowe to Bromford in 2018, but no public consultation was carried out as required by the Local Government Act 1972.
An external investigation has since been carried out, with planning permission for both sites also withdrawn.
But a report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet by leader Cllr Doug Pullen has revealed that while discussions have taken place with Bromford to cancel the sale, the local authority will need to hand over a six-figure sum as a result.
“Subject to approval, it is recommended that the council pay reasonable costs to Bromford which amount to £116,856.97.
“This is to cover its costs in connection with the transfer of land and the aborted planning and site investigation.
“Work is ongoing to consider if there can be a claim on the council’s professional indemnity insurance to cover any or all of these costs but that will depend on the outcome of the external investigation and whether there is evidence of any maladministration or professional negligence.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Pullen’s report added that the current cabinet’s view on the sale of the land was at odds with those of the previous Conservative leadership team at the local authority led by Cllr Mike Wilcox.
“No council would wish to find themselves in this position. Mistakes have been made and the process has led to distress for members of our community and wasted time, energy and abortive costs for a valued partner.
“This is genuinely regretted.
“The legal position is clear – in consultation required by statute the council is under a duty to consult meaningfully.
“While other common law requirements of meaningful consultation have been adhered to, the primary requirement, that consultation must be at a time when proposals are still at a formative stage, has clearly not been.
“Not only is this wrong, and needs to be corrected, but it also exposes the council to risk of legal challenge.
“It is preferable to address the implications of the errors made and deal openly and transparently with this thus negating the risk and necessity for legal challenge from any of those involved.
“The most fair and transparent way to address this issue was to discuss with Bromford the cancellation of the contract that, following a cabinet decision in 2018, was legally, and in good faith, entered into with them.
“This is the preferred route for the present cabinet who have made their position on the development of this and indeed any council owned open space clear – this is not something they wish to see in Lichfield district.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 11th May.
The bizarre panto continues, this is just the very expensive interval.
The Wilcox Hangover
continues
Don’t forget to vote on Thursday!
Jesus – even after his own party kicked him out, Wilcox has still managed to cost the council money. First Friarsgate, now this.
Wilcox is a one man disaster zone. How much has his mistakes and ineptitude cost so far??
The people of Burntwood – you have been warned.
“Cllr Pullen’s report added that the current cabinet’s view on the sale of the land was at odds with … the previous leadership team led by Cllr Mike Wilcox”
Is Mr Pullen happy to endorse Mr Wilcox as a Conservative Party candidate for the Staffordshire County Council elections?
That’s right council taxpayer – you have to pay back £2 per household for this mistake under the Conservatives. Oh, and they now have to take £527,000 out of their plans for capital expenditure. This is because the sale (not sure how likely it was that residents would want to vote to build on their green space, mind you, it tends not to be a popular idea) did not go through.
The investigation into what went wrong is in its early stages, but it is obvious that there were some very basic mistakes made early on. 1 – is the inability to follow the legislation local authorities must follow ever since 1972, namely that the proposal “be advertised in two consecutive weeks in a newspaper circulating in the area in which the land is situated and consider any objections to the proposed disposal which may be made to them”. And 2 – to have a simple check list of when actions are done. I would have thought the Conservative Cabinet could at least do no. 2 even if they never read the small section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972!
The fact is that because the LibDem/Conservative Coalition and Conservative Governments have cut local councils’ funding by 60p in every pound since 2010 so it Is not surprising that 12,000 public spaces have been disposed of by councils since 2014/15.
Of course, as usual, Lichfield District’s MPs are silent on this blunder. Can you imagine how Mr Fabricant would be jumping up and down if it had been Labour Councillors that had wasted £1000,000?
So Lichfield council tax payers have to cope with yet another pantomime regarding land sales.
What a pity we have no newspaper to report this situation. Many older people do not use the internet.I am an older person so I can say that with confidence.
What a pity the law does not allow us to say what many people think.
