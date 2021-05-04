A former Lichfield student is setting sail on a future career after completing his Royal Navy basic training.

Tom Hayward has completed the intensive 10 week course at HMS Collingwood in Hampshire.

Tom Hayward

The 24-year-old, who previously studied at the Lichfield campus of South Staffordshire College, said he’d decided on his career path having previously worked in customer services for a car manufacturer.

“I joined the Royal Navy to travel, for the adventure and to learn new skills – I didn’t want a normal nine to five job behind a desk so I joined up. “The highlight was naval military training, especially exercise hidden dragon on Salisbury Plain.” Tom Hayward

With this first phase of his training complete, Tom will remain at HMS Collingwood for his weapon engineering training before heading to work on warships around the globe.

“I have a large sense of achievement completing my phase one training and I’m excited to commence phase two and take the next step. “I’ve also enjoyed making new friends and taking part in challenges I thought I never would.” Tom Hayward

Details of career opportunities within the Royal Navy are available at www.royalnavy.mod.uk/careers.