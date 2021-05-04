Thousands of people celebrated the best of the county by joining online activities as part of Staffordshire Day.

A film festival, a virtual market and author talks were amongst the events that took place on 1st May.

Residents and businesses also declared their fondness for the county in the Love Letter to Staffordshire campaign.

The first ever Staffordshire Day Film Festival also took place, with winning entries announced on the event website.

Emily Rose Galvin from Lichfield – who is Staffordshire’s Young Poet Laureate – shared her poems about the county too.

John Henderson, chief executive at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Once again it’s brilliant to see so many people and organisations joining in our Staffordshire Day celebrations and sharing their pride in our great county. “This is our sixth celebration and every year it gets better and better. “Over the last five years, we’ve used Staffordshire Day to tell the world what a great county we are. “We have so much to shout about, from our amazing people and rich heritage to our stunning locations and places to visit.” John Henderson, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on Staffordshire Day visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffsday.