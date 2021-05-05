The doors will close at Lichfield’s Debenhams store for the final time on 12th May.
The company had said all shops across the country would shut by 15th May, but a final date has now been confirmed.
Debenhams was bought by Boohoo earlier this year in a deal which saw the brand sold but not the physical stores.
A spokesperson said:
“Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.
“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.
“We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”Debenhams spokesperson