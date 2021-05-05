People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to combine a trip to the polling station with a coronavirus test when they go to vote.

Local elections will take place tomorrow (6th May) to elect new members of Staffordshire County Council.

Residents will also be able to elect a new Staffordshire Commissioner.

It is the first election in the county since the pandemic began and health chiefs are urging people to use the trip to the polling station as an excuse to get out and get tested.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:

“Similar to a visit to the shops or beer garden, a trip to the polling station could see an increase in contact between people who do not live together. “Rapid testing is the best way to help break the chain of infection if cases occur in these scenarios. “Our advice to everyone in Staffordshire is to get tested twice a week, even if you do not have symptoms and have had your Covid-19 vaccine. “It’s quick and easy, so please plan ahead and check which venues are offering testing close to your home or polling station.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Details of how to get tested are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.