Lichfield District Council says it is continuing to look for ways to continue allowing people to view meetings online when members return to in-person sessions.
Councillors will need to return to physical meetings from 7th May.
The local authority had previously suggested a £90,000 bill was being faced to equip council chambers to continue broadcasting them online.
But chief executive Diane Tilley said work was taking place to try and ensure meetings could continue being made available to the public remotely even if councillors had to attend in person.
“We’ve really seen the value of online meetings over the past year and had excellent engagement from our local community.
“It’s a shame to see this opportunity removed following the failure of a legal challenge last week and the legislation which gave us the ability to hold virtual meetings falling away on 7th May.
“We will continue to look at the different options available that will enable us to broadcast our meetings online.”Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council
The annual general meeting of the council on 18th May is expected to take place away from the usual chamber due to Covid restrictions.
“Our initial challenge is arranging meetings that comply with covid safety guidelines and maintain social distancing.
“This means we can’t yet hold full council meetings in our council chamber.
“An alternative location for our scheduled annual general meeting on 18th May is being sourced that will allow members of the public to attend, though this capacity will be very limited until restrictions ease.”Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council