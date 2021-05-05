Lichfield District Council says it is continuing to look for ways to continue allowing people to view meetings online when members return to in-person sessions.

Lichfield District Council House

Councillors will need to return to physical meetings from 7th May.

The local authority had previously suggested a £90,000 bill was being faced to equip council chambers to continue broadcasting them online.

But chief executive Diane Tilley said work was taking place to try and ensure meetings could continue being made available to the public remotely even if councillors had to attend in person.

“We’ve really seen the value of online meetings over the past year and had excellent engagement from our local community. “It’s a shame to see this opportunity removed following the failure of a legal challenge last week and the legislation which gave us the ability to hold virtual meetings falling away on 7th May. “We will continue to look at the different options available that will enable us to broadcast our meetings online.” Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council

The annual general meeting of the council on 18th May is expected to take place away from the usual chamber due to Covid restrictions.