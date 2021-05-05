Picture: Daniel Lobo

Lichfield’s MP says he will be seeking answers over how long residents will need to “endure sleepless nights” because of HGVs being diverted through local villages.

People living in Yoxall and Kings Bromley have seen traffic diverted off the A38 and on to the A515 to allow roadworks to take place.

One resident said:

“Over the past 12 months Highways England have repeatedly used the A515 as the de facto night time diversion route for what is mainly HGV traffic from the A38 on an almost continuous basis. “Last week and now this week, there is a night time diversion in place to remove a number of trees from the sides of the A38 which are deemed dangerous. “While no-one has an issue with this matter being dealt with, it could have been done at any point last year when diversions were in place. “The frequency of these diversions has now reached a level which is totally unacceptable and it is now causing a lot of anger and sleepless nights with villagers.”

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said more needed to be done for those affected by an increase in overnight traffic.