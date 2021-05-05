Rail bosses say more carriages will be added to services in Lichfield as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

London Northwestern Railway will introduce as new timetable from 16th May on the West Coast Main Line.

The operator says there will be a 50% increase in capacity for more than 30 services as the number of carriages increase from eight to 12.

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“Our new timetable has been specifically designed to step up capacity on the services and routes which need it most as more restrictions lift. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the railway but we must be realistic that even with this extra capacity, social distancing will not be possible on the busiest services. “This is why it is important for passengers to plan ahead and travel at quieter times if they can to help maximise the space available.” Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway

The new timetable is available at www.lnr.uk/timetables.