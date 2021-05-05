The land off Leyfields that was earmarked for new housing

A councillor says there is still work to be done to get to the bottom of a controversial land sale which is due to to cost taxpayers in Lichfield and Burntwood more than £100,000.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet has revealed that the payment will need to be made to housing association Bromford in order to exit a contract signed for land at Leyfields and Netherstowe.

Both sites had been earmarked for new homes by the council in 2018 without public consultation as required under the Local Government Act 1972.

An external investigation has outlined a series of recommendations – but has not identified who was responsible for the failures in the process.

Outgoing chief executive Diane Tilley told a meeting recently that she did not see any value in “bloodletting” over the deal.

But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said answers were still needed.

Cllr Joanne Grange

“I think there’s still some way to go to fully get to the bottom of this. “This report concludes that the then cabinet ‘did not have before them all of the relevant information to make a proper decision’. “What’s not yet clear to me is why they didn’t have all othe relevant information.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

A Conservative councillor has previously questioned calls for “political answers” about how the sale came to be agreed.

But Cllr Grange said any members who have found to have acted incorrectly should now question their own futures.