Police are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood who sell items online about a new scam.
Staffordshire Police said residents selling through social media are being targeted by people posing as buyers.
But when they arrive to collect the item, they offer to pay by bank transfer, showing a screenshot of an approved transaction and saying the money will be in the seller’s account in a few hours.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Thinking everything is legitimate the seller hands over the item. However, the money for the item is never received.
“Anyone selling goods online is advised to check with their bank that any payments have cleared their account before handing over goods.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson