Proposals for a councillor grant fund in Lichfield and Burntwood will be debated next week.

Lichfield District Council plans to run a two year pilot scheme which will see £300 given to each member a year to support groups in their ward.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said small amounts of funding could make a big difference to small organisations across the district.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“Voluntary and community organisations vary enormously both in terms of their size and structures and how they support local communities. “While many rely on significant grant funding to deliver key support, for some more grassroots organisations a small amount of funding such as £50 towards a new cooker for a lunch club can make a massive difference. “Some of these groups are not eligible for most funding because they are not charities or constituted organisations. “Elected members are often well placed to identify local needs and are in touch with grassroots organisations operating in their ward.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The £14,100 cost would come from the council’s larger £177,000 voluntary and community sector pot.

“Prior to the launch of the scheme, a training session will be offered to all councillors. “The training will set out member roles and responsibilities, including issues to consider when awarding funding, transparency, data protection and signposting to other funding support options.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 11th May.