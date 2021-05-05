A new study says Lichfield is one of the best places in the UK to have a baby.

Protectivity Insurance analysed the number of services available for new parents across the UK, including National Childbirth Trust (NCT) classes, breastfeeding support groups and baby massage services.

Locations were given a “baby-friendly score” based on the number of services compared to the overall population.

Lichfield finished second on the overall table which was topped by Ely in Cambridgeshire.

The data showed people in the city had access to 18 breastfeeding groups, 11 NCT classes, 10 baby yoga classes and one baby massage service.

Sean Walsh, from Protectivity Insurance, said:

“With Covid-19 restrictions easing throughout the UK, parents may want to socialise their children and let them experience the activities they have been missing out on due to the multiple lockdowns. “Knowing which areas have the most services suited towards babies will be great for new parents. “The nearest support group or activity for babies may be closer than you think, and you can gain some wonderful one on one time with your new baby.”

The full data is available at www.protectivity.com/the-baby-therapy-report/.