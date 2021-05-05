Voters are being reminded to go prepared when they head for the ballot box across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Residents will be electing their county councillors as well as the new Staffordshire Commissioner tomorrow (6th May).

Some will also be taking part in by-elections for at parish and district council levels too.

Lichfield District Council said steps had been taken to ensure Covid-secure settings at polling stations, but reminded voters to wear masks and bring their own pens.

Diane Tilley, electoral registration officer for Lichfield District, said:

“Your poll card will tell you where to find your polling station – make sure you check the information on it, as your polling station might have changed since the last elections. “You do not need your poll card to vote, however, we encourage you to bring it with you to make the process quicker and more efficient. “Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm. You can hand it in at your polling station if you don’t have time to return it by post.” Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council

A full list of candidates standing in the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood is available here.