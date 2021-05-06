Stamps coveted by collectors around the globe are going up for sale at an auction in Lichfield.

Rare philatelic treasures will go under the hammer on 13th May at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

They include rarities such as the 1840 Twopenny Blue – the world’s second official postage stamp – and 20 examples of the 1840 Penny Black, with one in the sale printed from the 11th and final plate.

The 11 plate Penny Black stamp. Picture: Richard Winterton Auctioneers

Specialist Phil Ives said:

“This is a particularly nice example of a Penny Black – all its margins are complete and the paper is bright and fresh. “If you want a plate 11 Penny Black, there aren’t many opportunities to acquire one.” Phil Ives

The auction also includes Mulready stationary – the world’s first pre-paid postal stationary, named after the artist William Mulready who was commissioned to illustrate it.

Other desirable stamps in the sale include an 1857 6d pale lilac on experimental azure paper, and a £1 1929 example.

“The 1929 £1 is a real beauty – a stunning design and this example is fresh and clean. “What’s incredible is that somebody paid all that money for it and then did nothing with it.” Phil Ives

For more details on the lots in the sale visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.