A new fundraising guide is giving people the chance to find out more about the hidden secrets of Lichfield’s streets.

The Lichfield Explorer has been put together by the Lichfield Festival Friends group.

Following a route beginning at Market Square, it takes in locations along The Close, Beacon Street, Beacon Park and Minster Walk, pointing out features and facts along the way.

Lichfield Festival Friends chair Adrienne Swallow said:

“Lichfield is a beautiful and historic city, but it’s easy to take familiar places for granted. “This walk makes us look again – everyone should find something new, and it’s a great family activity.” Adrienne Swallow, Lichfield Festival Friends

The leaflet has been produced as part of fundraising efforts to support the Lichfield Festival. It costs £5 for a digital version or £6.50 for a printed copy. For more details email explorers@lichfieldfestival.org.

The group hope to produce more guides if this one proves a success.

“We are so pleased Lichfield Festival is able to go ahead this year – a wonderful programme is on offer.” Adrienne Swallow, Lichfield Festival Friends

Details of the 2021 Lichfield Festival are available at www.lichfieldfestival.org.