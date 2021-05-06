Kevin Quantum

A magician says he is “so excited” to return to live performances with an appearance in Lichfield.

Kevin Quantum – who was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent – will bring his show to the Lichfield Garrick on 19th June.

His Eyes Open Eyes Shut show will bring tricks galore to the city stage.

Writing on social media, Kevin said:

“Lichfield is the first live date I have confirmed in the diary for June. “I’m so excited to get back on stage again.” Kevin Quantum

Tickets are £24 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.