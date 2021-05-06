Police say they have stepped up patrols to ensure people stay safe as they cast their votes in local elections.
More officers are being deployed in areas near polling stations across the county, according to Staffordshire Police.
Chief Inspector Dave Wain said police were helping to ensure the safety of voters and election staff.
“The aim of our presence is to ensure that everyone casting their vote feels safe and reassured during this process.
“We will also be on hand to assist polling station staff and local authority colleagues in ensuring social distancing is maintained, face coverings are worn where appropriate, and that busy and peak times for voting run smoothly.
“I would like to encourage the public to remember hands, face and space, in line with Government guidelines, and reassure them that we are there to help them safely cast their vote.”Ch Insp Dave Wain
I’ve never noticed polling booths being a hotbed of criminal activity.
