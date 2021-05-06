Polls have opened across Lichfield and Burntwood as voters head out to choose new county council representatives.

Stations will be open until 10pm, with residents also choosing a new Staffordshire Commissioner.

The Summerfield and All Saints Lichfield District Council ward is also being contested in a by-election, while Lichfield City Council will have a by-election for the Stowe ward.

Residents in Burntwood will also be taking part in a referendum on the proposed Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

List of candidates

Staffordshire County Council:

Burntwood North

  • Jamie Christie (Liberal Democrats)
  • Thomas Loughbrough Rudd (Conservatives)
  • Sue Woodward (Labour)

Burntwood South

  • Darren Ennis (Labour)
  • John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)
  • Mike Wilcox (Conservatives)

Lichfield City North

  • Kathy Coe MBE (Labour)
  • John Madden (Independent)
  • Stephen Sanders (Green Party)
  • Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)
  • Miles Trent (Liberal Democrats)
  • Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Lichfield City South

  • Hugh Ashton (Liberal Democrats)
  • Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green Party)
  • Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)
  • Ann Hughes (Labour)

Lichfield Rural East

Phillip Bennion (Liberal Democrats)
Lorna McGinty (Labour)
Alan White (Conservatives)

Lichfield Rural North

  • Janet Eagland (Conservatives)
  • Peter Longman (Independent)
  • Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)
  • Simon Partridge (Green Party
  • David Whatton (Labour)

Lichfield Rural South

  • David Smith (Conservatives)
  • John Smith (Liberal Democrats)
  • Brad Westwood (Labour)

Lichfield Rural West

  • Richard Cox (Conservatives)
  • Janet Higgins (UKIP)
  • Mark Pritchard (Labour)
  • Fiona Robertson (Liberal Democrats)

Lichfield District Council Summerfield and All Saints by-election:

  • Michael Galvin (Labour)
  • John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)
  • Eileen Heather Tranter (Conservatives)

Lichfield City Council Stowe ward by-election:

  • Lottie Harrington (Labour)
  • Bob Harrison (Conservatives)
  • Richard Henshaw (Liberal Democrats)
  • John Madden (Independent)
  • Stephen Sanders (Green Party)
  • Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Staffordshire Commissioner:

  • Ben Adams (Conservatives)
  • Deneice Florence-Jukes (Independent)
  • Tony Kearon (Labour and Co-operative)
  • Michael Riley (Reform UK)
  • Richard Whelan (Liberal Democrats)

