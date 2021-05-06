Polls have opened across Lichfield and Burntwood as voters head out to choose new county council representatives.

Stations will be open until 10pm, with residents also choosing a new Staffordshire Commissioner.

The Summerfield and All Saints Lichfield District Council ward is also being contested in a by-election, while Lichfield City Council will have a by-election for the Stowe ward.

Residents in Burntwood will also be taking part in a referendum on the proposed Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

List of candidates

Staffordshire County Council:

Burntwood North

Jamie Christie (Liberal Democrats)

Thomas Loughbrough Rudd (Conservatives)

Sue Woodward (Labour)

Burntwood South

Darren Ennis (Labour)

John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Wilcox (Conservatives)

Lichfield City North

Kathy Coe MBE (Labour)

John Madden (Independent)

Stephen Sanders (Green Party)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Miles Trent (Liberal Democrats)

Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Lichfield City South

Hugh Ashton (Liberal Democrats)

Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green Party)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Ann Hughes (Labour)

Lichfield Rural East

Phillip Bennion (Liberal Democrats)

Lorna McGinty (Labour)

Alan White (Conservatives)

Lichfield Rural North

Janet Eagland (Conservatives)

Peter Longman (Independent)

Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)

Simon Partridge (Green Party

David Whatton (Labour)

Lichfield Rural South

David Smith (Conservatives)

John Smith (Liberal Democrats)

Brad Westwood (Labour)

Lichfield Rural West

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

Janet Higgins (UKIP)

Mark Pritchard (Labour)

Fiona Robertson (Liberal Democrats)

Lichfield District Council Summerfield and All Saints by-election:

Michael Galvin (Labour)

John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

Eileen Heather Tranter (Conservatives)

Lichfield City Council Stowe ward by-election:

Lottie Harrington (Labour)

Bob Harrison (Conservatives)

Richard Henshaw (Liberal Democrats)

John Madden (Independent)

Stephen Sanders (Green Party)

Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Staffordshire Commissioner: