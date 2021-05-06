Polls have opened across Lichfield and Burntwood as voters head out to choose new county council representatives.
Stations will be open until 10pm, with residents also choosing a new Staffordshire Commissioner.
The Summerfield and All Saints Lichfield District Council ward is also being contested in a by-election, while Lichfield City Council will have a by-election for the Stowe ward.
Residents in Burntwood will also be taking part in a referendum on the proposed Neighbourhood Plan for the town.
List of candidates
Staffordshire County Council:
Burntwood North
- Jamie Christie (Liberal Democrats)
- Thomas Loughbrough Rudd (Conservatives)
- Sue Woodward (Labour)
Burntwood South
- Darren Ennis (Labour)
- John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)
- Mike Wilcox (Conservatives)
Lichfield City North
- Kathy Coe MBE (Labour)
- John Madden (Independent)
- Stephen Sanders (Green Party)
- Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)
- Miles Trent (Liberal Democrats)
- Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)
Lichfield City South
- Hugh Ashton (Liberal Democrats)
- Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green Party)
- Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)
- Ann Hughes (Labour)
Lichfield Rural East
Phillip Bennion (Liberal Democrats)
Lorna McGinty (Labour)
Alan White (Conservatives)
Lichfield Rural North
- Janet Eagland (Conservatives)
- Peter Longman (Independent)
- Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)
- Simon Partridge (Green Party
- David Whatton (Labour)
Lichfield Rural South
- David Smith (Conservatives)
- John Smith (Liberal Democrats)
- Brad Westwood (Labour)
Lichfield Rural West
- Richard Cox (Conservatives)
- Janet Higgins (UKIP)
- Mark Pritchard (Labour)
- Fiona Robertson (Liberal Democrats)
Lichfield District Council Summerfield and All Saints by-election:
- Michael Galvin (Labour)
- John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)
- Eileen Heather Tranter (Conservatives)
Lichfield City Council Stowe ward by-election:
- Lottie Harrington (Labour)
- Bob Harrison (Conservatives)
- Richard Henshaw (Liberal Democrats)
- John Madden (Independent)
- Stephen Sanders (Green Party)
- Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)
Staffordshire Commissioner:
- Ben Adams (Conservatives)
- Deneice Florence-Jukes (Independent)
- Tony Kearon (Labour and Co-operative)
- Michael Riley (Reform UK)
- Richard Whelan (Liberal Democrats)