One of the cameras installed in Lichfield city centre

Cameras are being installed in Lichfield city centre as part of a study that could see the area fully pedestrianised.

Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council are installing equipment to monitor vehicles and people movement on city centre streets.

The work is starting on 11th May and is part of the work being carried out with the aim of delivering the Lichfield City Centre Masterplan.

Cameras have been positioned around Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Market Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“We believe that city centre pedestrianisation can deliver many benefits, not least of which are decreased traffic and reduced air pollution, which create a safer and more attractive environment for city centre users. “There is also evidence that pedestrianisation and other public realm improvements can increase footfall in city centres, have a positive impact on retail activity, and raise property values.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

“The feasibility of increased pedestrianisation”

Parking bays coned off on Tamworth Street in Lichfield city centre

Temporary changes to city centre streets have already divided opinion, with some blue badge on street parking bays moved to nearby car parks.

Cllr Little said the study would factor in the way all residents utilise the city.

“When considering any changes to city centre access we are committed to taking into account the differing needs of city centre users, such as blue badge holders, delivery vehicles, city centre residents, cyclists and pedestrians. “We will also consider the impact the Covid pandemic and temporary changes to the layout of the city centre have had on people’s movements. “This study is just the start of work we are planning around the feasibility of increased pedestrianisation in Lichfield city centre. “Based on the findings from this initial study, our intention is to come back later in the year with a range of ideas to discuss with residents, businesses and other city centre users.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The masterplan was published last year and outlines plans to develop the city centre in the wake of the failed Friarsgate development.

It proposes the creation of four quarters to give focus to the area:

Cathedral Quarter

Market Quarter

Business and Learning Quarter

Southern Gateway Quarter

Consultation has already taken place on car parking options going forward, with more than 1,000 people taking part.