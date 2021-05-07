A new campaign is urging construction firms in Lichfield and Burntwood to take responsibility from their waste.

The initiative by Lichfield District Council and the Environment Agency is aiming to tackle the issue of fly-tipping.

Rubbish left on Church Road in Stonnall

It comes after April saw 130 reports of rubbish being dumped – with many of the incidents being linked to the constructions industry.

Firms are being urged to ensure they are following four steps:

Identify and label waste

Arrange a waste collection servic.

Check site waste is going to the right place

Keep records of the waste that leaves a site

Ben Percival, head of operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“All construction and demolition sites that produce, transport, treat or dispose of waste must do so legally. “We hope our local builders do the right thing and take their duty of care around the waste they produce seriously. Failing to do so could result in a fine of up to £50,000. “However, following the four steps will help builders to keep track of their waste and hopefully reduce the amount of fly-tipping we’re seeing across the district.” Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 555. Fly-tipping in Lichfield District can also be reported at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.