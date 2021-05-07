A Lichfield business is helping to create 25 new IT jobs as part of the roll out of a new system across hospitals in Wales.

Helen Thomas (NHS Wales Informatics Service) and Paul Lawrence (Ascom UK)

Ascom is working on the new Critical Care Information System in partnership with Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW).

The company’s Digistat clinical information system is designed to enable intensive care staff across Wales to manage many aspects of care electronically.

Among the new appointments to the project team are Nicola Duglan-John, a clinical consultant for Ascom, which has its UK headquarters at Wall Island.

Nicola, a nurse specialising in critical care, said:

Nicola Duglan-John

“As a nurse, you do your clinical work, then you are often staying behind for an hour to finish paperwork. “It will be fantastic for ITU nurses to be able to document their work in real time on Digistat. “Part of my job will be to understand how they work day-to-day, then relay that back to the Ascom team who are developing the system to meet their needs.” Nicola Duglan-John

The Ascom contract for the project is for seven years with the option to extend for a further three years.

Ascom UK managing director Paul Lawrence said: