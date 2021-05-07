A new director of economic strategy has been appointed by a regional business group.

The Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) has appointed Henriette Breukelaar to the post.

She said:

“I’m excited to join the GBLSEP at such a crucial time for the local economy.

“As we’re coming out of the pandemic and restrictions are eased, it’s critically important that we support businesses to grow and innovate, create pathways for young people to get jobs and enable our cities and towns and local centres to thrive again.

“I’m proud to join the GBSLEP team and be part of this next chapter as we build an inclusive economic recover.”

Henriette Breukelaar