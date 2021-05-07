Ben Adams

The new Staffordshire Commissioner says he is “honoured” to have been elected.

Ben Adams has previously served as a Conservative county councillor and will succeed Matthew Ellis in the role.

He won 136,024 votes, ahead of Labour’s Tony Kearon on 67,050.

Overall turnout was 28.9% with the Lichfield district figure standing at 33.13%.

“I am honoured the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have put their faith in me to help our police and fire and rescue services keep them safe. “I can’t wait to get started and ensure that local people’s concerns and priorities are heard and acted upon. “I know that local taxpayers want their hard-earned money used to support the frontline police and fire and rescue effort, and that this is felt directly by communities. “I will be looking for more opportunities to share resources between police and fire, building on recent successes at Hanley and Tamworth, where the two services now work well and efficiently alongside each other. “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me and look forward to delivering on the trust that has been placed in me.” Ben Adams

Mr Adams will officially take up the role next week when he signs an oath to both services on 14th May.

