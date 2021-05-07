A fundraiser has been set up in memory of a former football referee from Burntwood.

Peter Heafield died last month with Staffordshire Football Association describing him as “an inspirational mentor and a great friend to so many”.

All at Staffordshire FA are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Peter Heafield.



Peter was an inspirational mentor to referees across the county, and a great friend to so many.



Our heartfelt thoughts go out to Peter’s family & friends. — Staffordshire FA (@StaffordshireFA) April 24, 2021

An online fundraiser has been set up in his memory in aid Pancreatic Cancer UK.

A post on the page said:

“Peter Heafield was a true gentleman and friend, as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. “Peter was an active referee for many years, before becoming a referee tutor and mentor. “He has helped countless young referees throughout their careers, giving them help and advice. He has given over forty years to football in Staffordshire. “Peter will be missed by so many people.”

People can donate online.