A report has backed plans for a new primary school in Fradley.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will hear the proposal for the site at land off Halifax Avenue next week.

It comes after “significant” objections were raised by Fradley and Streethay Parish Council over concerns the location would lead to significant parking congestion on roads near the site.

Calls were made for a drop off and pick up point to be added within the proposed school site.

But a planning officer’s report said the current plans should be approved.

“The school is proposed to be located at an accessible location within the site, within close proximity to the southern vehicular access point into the wider estate. “The school is set within a plot of sufficient scale to meet the requirements of the education authority. “It is considered that a drop off facility is not required for this development. In fact to provide such would encourage vehicular traffic.” Planning report

The proposals will be debated at a meeting on Monday (10th May). Full details of the plans are available online.