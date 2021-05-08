Cllr Darren Ennis

Disappointed but proud – that was the verdict of a Labour candidate who missed out on a seat at Staffordshire County Council.

Darren Ennis – who also sits on Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council – missed out on the Burntwood South seat to former Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Mike Wilcox, losing by 1,419 votes to 1,339.

But despite the defeat, the Labour candidate said there were positives to be taken from the result.

“Though disappointed of coming second, I am also proud that the residents of Burntwood South voted for me in great numbers. “Eighty votes between me and the winner is a massive decrease from 658 in 2017 so there are many positives to be taken from this election and good building blocks for the 2025 elections.” Darren Ennis

The elections saw the Conservatives secure a clean sweep of county council seats across Lichfield and Burntwood.

But the beaten Labour councillor said Cllr Wilcox – who represents Alrewas and Fradley on Lichfield District Council – would need to ensure local residents were properly represented.

“Well done to Mike for winning the seat, but as the town and district councillor for Chasetown – nearly half of Burntwood South – I will be keeping an eye on his work and making sure he gives Burntwood all the time and support it needs to make it great.” Darren Ennis

Full results for Burntwood South: