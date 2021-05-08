The Conservatives have secured victory in local-by elections in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Heather Tranter will represent the Summerfield and All Saints ward on Lichfield District Council, while Bob Harrison was victorious in the vote for the Stowe ward seat at Lichfield City Council.

It follows a successful set of results for the party in the Staffordshire County Council elections as the Conservatives won every seat on offer in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Full results

Lichfield District Council – Summerfield and All Saints ward

Heather Tranter (Cons) – 783

Michael Galvin (Lab) – 392

John Paul Taylor (Lib Dem) – 191

Lichfield City Council – Stowe ward