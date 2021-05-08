The former leader of Lichfield District Council has won a seat on Staffordshire County Council as the Conservatives celebrated victories across the region.

Cllr Mike Wilcox

Cllr Mike Wilcox was elected in the Burntwood South seat as the Conservatives enjoyed a strong day at the polls.

County council leader Cllr Alan White won in Lichfield Rural East, while Janet Eagland took the Lichfield Rural North division and Cllr Colin Greatorex took victory in the Lichfield City South area.

The Conservative successes continued with Cllr Richard Cox and Cllr David Smith taking the Lichfield Rural West and Lichfield Rural South divisions respectively.

Janice Silvester-Hall also secured Tory victory in the Lichfield City North vote, while Tom Loughbrough-Rudd completed the clean sweep with victory in Burntwood North.

Full results – Staffordshire County Council local seats

Burntwood North

Tom Loughbrough Rudd (Cons) – 1,450

Sue Woodward (Lab) – 1,415

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) – 97

Burntwood South

Michael Wilcox (Cons) – 1,419

Darren Ennis (Lab) – 1,339

John Paul Taylor (Lib Dem) – 199

Lichfield City North

Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons) – 1,391

Kathy Coe (Lab) – 1,047

Miles Trent (Lib Dem) – 370

Stephen Sanders (Green) – 269

Christopher Wilkinson (Ind) – 143

John Madden (Ind) – 80

Lichfield City South

Colin Greatorex (Cons) – 1,936

Ann Hughes (Lab) – 857

Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem) – 691

Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green) – 508

Lichfield Rural East

Alan White (Cons) – 2,196

Lorna McGinty (Lab) – 583

Roger Bennion (Lib Dem) – 485

Lichfield Rural North

Janet Eagland (Cons) – 2,153

David Whatton (Lab) – 712

Simon Partridge (Green) – 360

Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) – 229

Peter Longman (Ind) – 202

Lichfield Rural South

David Smith (Cons) – 2l,754

Brad Westwood (Lab) – 566

John Smith (Lib Dem) – 258

Lichfield Rural West