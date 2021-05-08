The former leader of Lichfield District Council has won a seat on Staffordshire County Council as the Conservatives celebrated victories across the region.
Cllr Mike Wilcox was elected in the Burntwood South seat as the Conservatives enjoyed a strong day at the polls.
County council leader Cllr Alan White won in Lichfield Rural East, while Janet Eagland took the Lichfield Rural North division and Cllr Colin Greatorex took victory in the Lichfield City South area.
The Conservative successes continued with Cllr Richard Cox and Cllr David Smith taking the Lichfield Rural West and Lichfield Rural South divisions respectively.
Janice Silvester-Hall also secured Tory victory in the Lichfield City North vote, while Tom Loughbrough-Rudd completed the clean sweep with victory in Burntwood North.
Full results – Staffordshire County Council local seats
Burntwood North
- Tom Loughbrough Rudd (Cons) – 1,450
- Sue Woodward (Lab) – 1,415
- Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) – 97
Burntwood South
- Michael Wilcox (Cons) – 1,419
- Darren Ennis (Lab) – 1,339
- John Paul Taylor (Lib Dem) – 199
Lichfield City North
- Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons) – 1,391
- Kathy Coe (Lab) – 1,047
- Miles Trent (Lib Dem) – 370
- Stephen Sanders (Green) – 269
- Christopher Wilkinson (Ind) – 143
- John Madden (Ind) – 80
Lichfield City South
- Colin Greatorex (Cons) – 1,936
- Ann Hughes (Lab) – 857
- Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem) – 691
- Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green) – 508
Lichfield Rural East
- Alan White (Cons) – 2,196
- Lorna McGinty (Lab) – 583
- Roger Bennion (Lib Dem) – 485
Lichfield Rural North
- Janet Eagland (Cons) – 2,153
- David Whatton (Lab) – 712
- Simon Partridge (Green) – 360
- Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) – 229
- Peter Longman (Ind) – 202
Lichfield Rural South
- David Smith (Cons) – 2l,754
- Brad Westwood (Lab) – 566
- John Smith (Lib Dem) – 258
Lichfield Rural West
- Richard Cox (Cons) – 2,629
- Mark Pritchard (Lab) – 614
- Fiona Robertson (Lib Dem) – 232
- Janet Higgins (UKIP) – 87
I’m off to throw myself out of the window, bye.
33% turnout for the whole of Lichfield District.
Well, you get what you didn’t vote for, I suppose.
33% turnout just goes to show how sick and tired people are with local politics. And let’s face it, is it any wonder?
I give up, why does Lichfield vote in such wasters as Wilcox with his track record? Let’s see if Eagland makes good on her promise to sort out HGVs in Lichfield. There really is no hope for this area.
So a progressive alliance of Lab/Lib/Green could have won in all except the rural seats. First Past the Post at its worst, again.
Unbelievable. What is wrong with the people in this county? And Mike Wilcox- seriously?
Lichvegas RIP.
