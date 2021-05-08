Lichfield and Burntwood turned blue as the Conservatives took every Staffordshire County Council seat across the district.

Labour’s hopes of retaining and winning seats collapsed as the national voting picture was repeated locally.

Burntwood saw Tom Loughbrough-Rudd oust Sue Woodward, while Darren Ennis’ hopes of winning a seat at the county council were dashed as the Conservatives saw Mike Wilcox take the seat.

The nearest Labour came to taking a seat in Lichfield was the Lichfield City North division where Kathy Coe MBE was beaten by district councillor Janice Silvester-Hall.

Among those celebrating the local successes was Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant who described the results as “spectacular”.

Full results – Staffordshire County Council local seats

Burntwood North

Tom Loughbrough Rudd (Cons) – 1,450

Sue Woodward (Lab) – 1,415

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) – 97

Burntwood South

Michael Wilcox (Cons) – 1,419

Darren Ennis (Lab) – 1,339

John Paul Taylor (Lib Dem) – 199

Lichfield City North

Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons) – 1,391

Kathy Coe (Lab) – 1,047

Miles Trent (Lib Dem) – 370

Stephen Sanders (Green) – 269

Christopher Wilkinson (Ind) – 143

John Madden (Ind) – 80

Lichfield City South

Colin Greatorex (Cons) – 1,936

Ann Hughes (Lab) – 857

Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem) – 691

Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green) – 508

Lichfield Rural East

Alan White (Cons) – 2,196

Lorna McGinty (Lab) – 583

Roger Bennion (Lib Dem) – 485

Lichfield Rural North

Janet Eagland (Cons) – 2,153

David Whatton (Lab) – 712

Simon Partridge (Green) – 360

Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) – 229

Peter Longman (Ind) – 202

Lichfield Rural South

David Smith (Cons) – 2l,754

Brad Westwood (Lab) – 566

John Smith (Lib Dem) – 258

Lichfield Rural West