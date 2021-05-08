Lichfield and Burntwood turned blue as the Conservatives took every Staffordshire County Council seat across the district.
Labour’s hopes of retaining and winning seats collapsed as the national voting picture was repeated locally.
Burntwood saw Tom Loughbrough-Rudd oust Sue Woodward, while Darren Ennis’ hopes of winning a seat at the county council were dashed as the Conservatives saw Mike Wilcox take the seat.
The nearest Labour came to taking a seat in Lichfield was the Lichfield City North division where Kathy Coe MBE was beaten by district councillor Janice Silvester-Hall.
Among those celebrating the local successes was Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant who described the results as “spectacular”.
Full results – Staffordshire County Council local seats
Burntwood North
- Tom Loughbrough Rudd (Cons) – 1,450
- Sue Woodward (Lab) – 1,415
- Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) – 97
Burntwood South
- Michael Wilcox (Cons) – 1,419
- Darren Ennis (Lab) – 1,339
- John Paul Taylor (Lib Dem) – 199
Lichfield City North
- Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons) – 1,391
- Kathy Coe (Lab) – 1,047
- Miles Trent (Lib Dem) – 370
- Stephen Sanders (Green) – 269
- Christopher Wilkinson (Ind) – 143
- John Madden (Ind) – 80
Lichfield City South
- Colin Greatorex (Cons) – 1,936
- Ann Hughes (Lab) – 857
- Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem) – 691
- Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green) – 508
Lichfield Rural East
- Alan White (Cons) – 2,196
- Lorna McGinty (Lab) – 583
- Roger Bennion (Lib Dem) – 485
Lichfield Rural North
- Janet Eagland (Cons) – 2,153
- David Whatton (Lab) – 712
- Simon Partridge (Green) – 360
- Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) – 229
- Peter Longman (Ind) – 202
Lichfield Rural South
- David Smith (Cons) – 2l,754
- Brad Westwood (Lab) – 566
- John Smith (Lib Dem) – 258
Lichfield Rural West
- Richard Cox (Cons) – 2,629
- Mark Pritchard (Lab) – 614
- Fiona Robertson (Lib Dem) – 232
- Janet Higgins (UKIP) – 87
In 4 seats, an Alliance between Labour, Lib Dem’s & Greens would have won. This clean sweep would have never happened under PR – or against a tactical opposition.
Burntwood South electing Wilcox has to be a joke, surely?? This is a man who has shown himself to be incompetent to the point of being kicked out of LDC leader, wasted millions on Friarsgate fiasco, and is to blame for the current Netherstowe public space debacle. Regardless of you political persuasions – why would anyone vote for him??
So it would appear that the saying is correct- you could put a blue rosette on a pig and it would get elected. After all of the scandals of the Conservatives, nationally and locally, they sweep the board. Has COVID affected everyone’s brains around here? How bad do the Tories have to be before people stop voting for them? I despair.
I can well understand the detachment many feel for national politics but local politics are a different matter. The outcome of the election is more an endorsement of a Pavlovian experiment than the expression of freewill and democracy.
Sadly far too many voters didn’t vote, apathy rules and this is what you get, suck it up!
NG makes a valid point. With the low turnout (33%?), the majority of people didn’t vote for the party that won, and I would question whether elections with such turnouts, which have become common these days, can even be considered valid. Proportional representation, and making voting a legal requirement, would help to address this basic flaw in our system, but I’m not holding my breath on this happening.
Sue Woodward and Darren Ennis have worked hard in the community, including during COVID, and in both cases for over a decade. Mike Wilcox lives in Alrewas, is responsible for Friarsgate and the current legal bills. T L Rudd was invisible during the big Burntwood Be A Friend campaign. Thats a big thank you from many people who benefited from Sue and Darren…NOT. Appalling.
Like 1,537 of my neighbours, I voted against Mike Wilcox in the Burntwood South seat. Unfortunately, as we don’t have PR, the only way to have stopped him getting in would have involved some soul-searching collaboration by the opposition parties. But let’s be quite clear: most of those who voted in Burntwood South did not want him representing this area.
Tory manopoly so they can now do as they like they always have
