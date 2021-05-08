A Lichfield councillor says the Conservatives will continue work to deliver essential services to communities after the party retained control of Staffordshire County Council.

Alan White

Cllr Alan White, leader of the authority, was one of 57 Tory councillors elected after he won the Lichfield Rural East seat.

Labour secured just four seats with an independent candidate winning one.

The Conservatives took a clean sweep of seats across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr White said:

“I thank everyone who stood as a candidate or worked to make this election happen in difficult circumstances. “I am delighted that the people of Staffordshire have again placed their trust in us to continue delivering essential services in our communities. “We will continue to create the conditions for economic growth in Staffordshire, attracting new employers and supporting new ones as we recover from the pandemic. “At the same time we will work with our communities to focus on their needs and support them to live happier, healthier, independent lives.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

This will be the fourth consecutive four-year term in charge of the county council for the Conservatives, who went into this election with 50 seats. Labour previously held ten with two independents also on the council before the 2021 ballot.

John Henderson, Chief Executive of Staffordshire County Council, said: