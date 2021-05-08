The Lichfield Festival has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from a housebuilding company.

The money was handed over from Persimmon Homes’ community champions scheme.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Festival – which runs from 8th to 18th July – welcomed the donation.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the Lichfield Festival in July.

“The event may operate slightly differently as we incorporate the necessary safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of our audiences, but it will still be action packed.

“We aim to provide a community event to inspire creativity through performance and participation, with diverse events ranging from dance to drama, classical music to comedy and folk to family workshops.

“This year we are welcoming artists including Alistair McGowan, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mica Paris, Eddi Reader, Ballet Cymru and the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

“Grants like this one from Persimmon Homes are essential for the festival’s success and we would welcome the support of other businesses.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson