Live jazz is returning to Lichfield next month with the first of a series of gigs.

The Lichfield Jazz House Band will feature local guests at the George Hotel on 16th June.

The performance will feature Tim Amann on piano, Tom Morgan on guitar, Nick Dewhurst on bass and Aidan Annan on drums.

Tickets are £5 and the gig starts at 8pm. To book, visit lichfieldarts.org.uk.