Cllr Mike Wilcox

A new councillor says he will “work tirelessly” for people living in Burntwood.

Cllr Mike Wilcox won the Burntwood South seat in the Staffordshire County Council elections.

The former leader of Lichfield District Council beat Labour candidate Darren Ennis by 80 votes.

It was a double victory in Burntwood for the Conservatives with Cllr Thomas Loughbrough securing the Burntwood North seat.

Cllr Wilcox said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to represent the residents of Burntwood South. “I believe we have a great opportunity to deliver for the residents now that both county councillors representing Burntwood are Conservatives. “I can assure everyone that both Cllr Thomas Loughborough and myself will work tirelessly for the good of everyone in Burntwood. “Finally, thank you to everyone who voted for us both – we really do appreciate your support.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council

