A new councillor says he will “work tirelessly” for people living in Burntwood.
Cllr Mike Wilcox won the Burntwood South seat in the Staffordshire County Council elections.
The former leader of Lichfield District Council beat Labour candidate Darren Ennis by 80 votes.
It was a double victory in Burntwood for the Conservatives with Cllr Thomas Loughbrough securing the Burntwood North seat.
Cllr Wilcox said:
“I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to represent the residents of Burntwood South.
“I believe we have a great opportunity to deliver for the residents now that both county councillors representing Burntwood are Conservatives.
“I can assure everyone that both Cllr Thomas Loughborough and myself will work tirelessly for the good of everyone in Burntwood.
“Finally, thank you to everyone who voted for us both – we really do appreciate your support.”Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council
Full results from the Staffordshire County Council election divisions in Lichfield and Burntwood are available here.
I really hope that “working tirelessly” doesn’t mean wasting millions of pounds and a decade on not getting a new shopping centre.
is this the same Councillor who spaffed £13m on Friarsgate, encouraged council meetings behind closed doors and authorised an illegal sale of public owned space in Netherstowe which will cost the Council taxpayers £100k in compensation to Bromford? He lives in Alrewas, represents Burntwood which is 13 miles away, which he ignored as Leader of LDC, AND he was still voted in??
Such a shame that Sue Woodward loses her seat to this plonker after all she has done for the area. Demonstrates that voters do not think and consider who works tirelessly on their behalf.
