A Burntwood councillor has admitted “politics can be brutal” after losing her seat on Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Sue Woodard failed to retain the Burntwood North seat, losing out to Conservative candidate Cllr Thomas Loughbrough by 35 votes.

The Burntwood Town Council leader said she felt national issues had played a role in the result.

“I’m sad to have lost, of course, but politics can be brutal and local politics in particular. “There was a sort of inevitability that a highly marginal seat like Burntwood North would change hands. “As local councillors, we are always judged on national issues which is a real shame because local government affects people’s local area at least as much as national politics. “It’s also a shame, in my view, that only around a third of electors take part in local democracy. “I congratulate my successor and will be holding him to account for the promises he has made.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward added that she had been “overwhelmed” by the support from local residents – and vowed to continue giving her best for the town.