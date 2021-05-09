A care agency says it is looking to recruit carer in Lichfield and Burntwood as part of a drive to create 100 new jobs across the West Midlands.

Live-in care company Elder currently employs more than 3,500 people nationwide says there has been a “huge increase” in demand for an alternative to residential care during the pandemic.

The business said the Midlands region had seen a 55% increase in families opting for live0in options compared to the same period the previous year.

Pete Dowds, CEO of Elder, said:

“During 2020 many of our carers stayed with their clients, shielding them from the risk of infection, for up to three months without a break. “It was a staggering level of dedication and there’s no doubt it saved lives. “You may have been inspired by the heroic efforts of care workers throughout the pandemic or you may have spent time looking after a loved one and seen how rewarding this sector can be. “Whichever of these situations you’re in, we want to hear from you. You can be an integral part of a solution that’s keeping people safe and helping people get access to the care option they’d prefer.” Pete Dowds, Elder

Details on the roles available are available online.