The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is “delighted” by the news Parkrun is set to return in the city.

The Parkrun event in Lichfield

The event had not long launched at Beacon Park when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be cancelled.

But the easing of Covid restrictions means organisers have now pegged Parkrun in for a return on 5th June.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“When I asked our officers to make Beacon Park available for Parkrun back in 2019, I could not have imagined it would be cut short so quickly. “I’m delighted the Parkrun event will be back using the fantastic facilities in Lichfield city. “I would encourage as many of us as possible to get out and join in.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

For more information on the event or how to volunteer to support it email beacon@parkrun.com.