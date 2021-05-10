Lichfield’s MP has been accused of showing “ignorance” after making comments about Burntwood’s Neighbourhood Plan referendum on social media.

Cllr Steve Norman and Michael Fabricant MP

Voters in the town backed the document in a vote last week, with 76% supporting the proposal.

The document will help shape planning decisions and future development in Burntwood.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant was replying to a query on Twitter about the Neighbourhood Plan vote when he first said there had not been a referendum or ballot papers issues, before suggesting:

“It looks as if it was Burntwood Town Council (parish council). Wasting money?” Michael Fabricant MP’s post on social media

It looks as if it was Burntwood Town Council (parish council). Wasting money? — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) May 8, 2021

But Cllr Steve Norman said he was shocked by the response of the MP.

“It was, as all voters in Burntwood know, a referendum on the Neighbourhood Plan as per the Government’s procedures and ballot papers were issued alongside the other elections. “It was bad enough that he was ignorant of his Government’s own – and for once welcome – legislation but he then tweeted to question whether the town council was wasting money. “Presumably this knee-jerk reaction was because we are a Labour council. If so, then Lichfield City, Armitage with Handsacre, Alrewas Parish Councils and others must also be wasting money. “But there is still no comment from him, of course, on the district council’s wasted £100,000 for attempting to sell off open space in Lichfield. “Presumably he has been too busy in the West Midlands Mayoral election to know what is going on in his own constituency?” Cllr Steve Norman

Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live: