A Lichfield councillor says he is “humbled and privileged” after winning a seat on Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Richard Cox

Cllr Richard Cox secured the Lichfield Rural West division with a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

He said:

“I would like to say, how honoured, humbled and privileged to be elected to Staffordshire County Council representing all the parishes in Lichfield Rural West Division. “I’m looking forward to working with all the parish councils within my the division and represent all residents to my best ability, assuring them I will listen to their concerns with empathy. “I would like thank all those residents who voted for me and the excellent team of volunteers who helped with my campaign.” Cllr Richard Cox, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Cox’s victory was one of a number for the Conservatives as they increased their majority at Staffordshire County Council – including a clean sweep of seats across Lichfield and Burntwood.