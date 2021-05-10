The latest Lunar Lecture hosted by a Lichfield museum will discuss Charles Dickens’ medical history.

Dr Nicholas Cambridge will give the online talk from 7.30pm on 26th May.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House said:

“Charles Dickens’ broad interest in medicine is evident in his novels and journals, but what is less well known is his florid medical history.

“Having carefully read over 14,000 of Dickens’ letters, Dr Cambridge has identified 20 separate medical conditions the suffered from and believes that Charles Dickens was in denial with some of them.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson