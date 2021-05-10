A Lichfield music group is on the look out for new members as they emerge from the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

Wildfire Folk

The youth ensemble Wildfire Folk are back in rehearsals with a new musical director to help steer the group going forward.

Formed at a Lichfield Arts workshop in 2009, the group have gone on to release four CDs as well as playing to audiences across the country.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to the youthful nature of the group it has regenerated itself on many occasions as band members leave for university and new members join, but through all the changes, the same fun vibrant and funky style has always remained at the heart of this unique group. “It’s folk music, but not as you know it. Previous compilations created by the group have included samples from Lady Gaga, Dr Who and James Bond. “If you only know how to play a few notes we will find something for you to play or if you’re a genius we will challenge you. “No experience is required in playing folk music or learning by ear. “This is an amazing experience that will improve all aspects of musical and performance skills.” Wildfire Folk spokesperson

Members must be aged between ten and 25 and should have played any instrument from grade two or equivalent standard.

They rehearse from 6pm til 8pm every Thursday during term time at Wade Street Church. For more information, visit www.wildfirefolk.co.uk.