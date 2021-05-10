A meeting is set to confirm the new permanent chief executive of Lichfield District Council.

Simon Fletcher’s appointment will be confirmed at a meeting of the local authority next week.

Simon Fletcher

He currently works for Agilisys Ltd as head of business change practices and has previously held roles including strategic director for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and deputy chief executive of Government for the Falkland Islands.

Mr Fletcher said:

“I am honoured to become chief executive and am excited to start working with the leadership team on delivering our corporate priorities. “We will face challenges and opportunities as we continue the recovery from Covid-19, but I know we have a talented team at the council, ambitious and capable elected members and strong and supportive partners and stakeholders, all of whom I will work hard with to shape a great future for the district.” Simon Fletcher

Tony McGovern will take over as interim chief executive on 1st June to replace the outgoing postholder Diane Tilley, before Mr Fletcher takes up the role after serving his current notice period.