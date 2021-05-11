Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick say they are excited to welcome audiences back to the city theatre.

The Lichfield Garrick

The curtains have been down at the venue since November 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

But the show will go on when live performances return – starting with A Black Country Night Out on 20th May.

The likes of Suggs, Kevin Quantum, Freddy the Teddy and Judy and Liza: The Musical are also scheduled at the Garrick over the coming months.

Karen Foster, the theatre’s chief executive, said:

“After a most unusual year, we look forward to welcoming patrons back to the theatre, bringing the very best of comedy, music and drama, right here in your local theatre. “Our heartfelt thanks go to those performers, staff members and funders who have supported us in our endeavours to re-open and to bring joy back to the stage.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

A number of shows from 2020 have also been rescheduled for this year including Tony Christie and The Fizz.

For more details on tickets and the full programme visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com.