Two new councillors for Burntwood have been described as “dedicated” representatives by one of their colleagues.
Cllr Mike Wilcox and Cllr Thomas Loughbrough won both of the town’s seats on Staffordshire County Council.
Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative member for Highfield ward on Lichfield District Council, said they would both work hard for Burntwood.
“As the local officer on the Conservative executive, I am overjoyed for Mike Wilcox and Thomas Loughbrough.
“I am especially excited to be working with Mike and Thomas, as my district ward forms part of both their county divisions.
“I spoke to both after their victories and they are both dedicated to provide the best outcomes for their divisions and for Highfield ward.
“I of course extend my commiserations to Sue Woodward and Darren Ennis, whose service to Burntwood has been commendable.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Wilcox, who was previously leader of Lichfield District Council, said he would “work tirelessly” for local residents following his election win.
Full results from the Staffordshire County Council election divisions in Lichfield and Burntwood are available here.
Tirelessly from Alrewas that is. Hopefully he will consider offsetting his carbon footprint in some way while he is tirelessly travelling to Burntwood.
I am most happy to see young councillors like Thomas Loughbrough elected to a senior position. I was most blessed to of had some dealings with him last year and found him to be a person of most high character. I hoped he would of won and I know he will be doing good things for our town for a long number of years. I know he has a lovely fiance and 3 young babies and will work to build a good town for his family and for us all. I would like to wish Thomas, Sophia and his young family the best wishes of my own family and so many good congratulations on this election.
If councillor Wilcox does for burntwood the same as he done with friarsgate then things are looking up
I think not.
