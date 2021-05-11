Two new councillors for Burntwood have been described as “dedicated” representatives by one of their colleagues.

Cllr Mike Wilcox and Cllr Thomas Loughbrough won both of the town’s seats on Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative member for Highfield ward on Lichfield District Council, said they would both work hard for Burntwood.

“As the local officer on the Conservative executive, I am overjoyed for Mike Wilcox and Thomas Loughbrough. “I am especially excited to be working with Mike and Thomas, as my district ward forms part of both their county divisions. “I spoke to both after their victories and they are both dedicated to provide the best outcomes for their divisions and for Highfield ward. “I of course extend my commiserations to Sue Woodward and Darren Ennis, whose service to Burntwood has been commendable.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Wilcox, who was previously leader of Lichfield District Council, said he would “work tirelessly” for local residents following his election win.

